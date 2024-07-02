Who is out of Euro 2024? Everything you need to know about the state of play at the tournament

By
published

The conclusion of Euro 2024 is just around the corner - but who is out of the Euros? We cover all you need to know

Who is out of Euro 2024? All the teams not still in the tournament Scotland Luka Modric Italy Kevin De Bruyne
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024 is fast-approaching the sharp end of the tournament, with teams being sent packing early on a consistent and constant basis. 

Just nine games remain in total at Euro 2024, which will see the favourites - and some underdogs - all compete for a shot at glory in Berlin on July 14. But while some nations gear up for crucial matches, others contemplate where it all went wrong on a sunny beach somewhere (probably).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 