Who is out of Euro 2024? Everything you need to know about the state of play at the tournament

Euro 2024 is fast-approaching the sharp end of the tournament, with teams being sent packing early on a consistent and constant basis.

Just nine games remain in total at Euro 2024, which will see the favourites - and some underdogs - all compete for a shot at glory in Berlin on July 14. But while some nations gear up for crucial matches, others contemplate where it all went wrong on a sunny beach somewhere (probably).

But who is out of Euro 2024? FourFourTwo details everything you need to know about the state of play in Germany.

Who is out of Euro 2024?

As of the morning of Tuesday, 2 July, 14 teams have been eliminated from Euro 2024 after 18 days since the tournament kicked off. Eight sides were knocked out in the group stages, with six more having already joined them following some last 16 games.

Scotland were the first side knocked out (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teams out of the Euros:

Scotland

Hungary

Albania

Croatia

Serbia

Poland

Ukraine

Czech Republic

Italy

Denmark

Slovakia

Georgia

Belgium

Slovenia

Who is left in Euro 2024?

Mbappe and his France side still remain (Image credit: Getty Images)

As of the morning of Tuesday, 2 July, 10 teams are currently remaining at Euro 2024, though two are set to be eliminated come the end of the day.

Six sides have already booked their spot in the quarter-finals, including:

Spain

Germany

England

Switzerland

France

Portugal

Two teams from the next four will join them in the quarter-finals. They are:

Romania or Netherlands

Austria or Turkey

Who is playing in Euro 2024 today?

The Netherlands are playing today (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, 2 July, two games are taking place. The tournament is currently still in the round of 16, with these matches set to determine the final two teams in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Romania vs Netherlands (Allianz Arena, 5pm BST, BBC)

Austria vs Turkey (Red Bull Arena, 8pm BST, ITV)

When do England play in the Euros?

England next play on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the conclusion of the group stages, in which they beat Serbia and drew with both Slovenia and Denmark, England faced a last-16 tie with Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, 30 June.

A last-gasp equaliser from Jude Bellingham sent the game to extra-time, with Harry Kane quickly netting to hand England the victory and progression to the next stage of the tournament.

As a result, England next play in the Euros on Saturday, 6 July, with Switzerland their opponents in the quarter-finals. The game will be played at 5pm BST at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, with the winner having passage through to the final four of Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 quarter-final fixtures

Portugal are through to the quarters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Friday 5 July

England vs Switzerland (MHPArena, 5pm BST)

France vs Portugal (Volksparkstadion, 8pm BST)

Saturday 6 July

Spain vs Germany (Merkur Spiel-Arena, 5pm BST)

Romania or Netherlands vs Austria or Turkey (Olympiastadion, 8pm BST)

