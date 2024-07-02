WATCH: Turkey goalkeeper's stunning 'Gordon Banks replica' stoppage time save

Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok produced the save of Euro 2024 - or just about any tournament - in stoppage time to seal his side's 2-1 win over Austria in a pulsating last-16 clash in Leipzig.

Turkey got off to a dream start as Merih Demiral fired them into the lead after just 57 seconds off an inswinging Arda Guler corner that caused chaos in the Austria box: the ball twice had to be cleared off the line before Demiral pounced to fire home from close range.

Austria were unable to capitalise on a similar scenario at the other end four minutes later, with Christoph Baumgartner unable to put home a teasing ball across the face of goal under heavy pressure from Demiral.

Turkey went out at the group stage of both of the past two Euros, while Austria went one better by reaching the last 16 three years ago – their best-ever showing at a European Championship.

Demiral and Guler linked up again just before the hour mark, with the former heading home another corner to double the Turks' advantage.

Michael Gregoritsch would set up a grandstand finish when the substitute pulled one back with just over 20 minutes to go.

Austria came desperately close to equalising with seconds left on the clock but it was all too late 🫣#Euro2024 | #AUTTUR pic.twitter.com/WMB3jLPM0PJuly 2, 2024

It was then over to Gunok, who produced a number of stops as the Austrians threw the kitchen sink at the Turkish goal, but his 94th-minute save will go down as one of the best in the history of the competition.

Baumgartner was able to drift onto the edge the six-yard box and get on the end of yet another cross, powerfully heading the ball down, but Gunok was somehow able to dive and bat the ball away from point blank range.

Another angle of Gunok's brilliant stop (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That is first class!," exclaimed ITV co-commentator Lee Dixon. "It's like a Gordon Banks replica," he added, referring to the former England goalkeeper's iconic save from Pele in the 1970 World Cup.

Turkey were able to defend the resulting corner before the full-time whistle sounded, meaning they had sealed a quarter-final date against the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday evening, largely thanks to their goalkeeper's last-minute heroics.

