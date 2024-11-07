National teams that went unbeaten in a World Cup

Mario Gotze celebrates with his Germany team-mates after their World Cup final win over Argentina in 2014.

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup despite losing their opening match in Qatar. Likewise Spain at South Africa 2010.

Being beaten in the World Cup is not the same as getting knocked out. On the flipside, remaining unbeaten is also not a guarantee of success.

Quite a few national teams have remained undefeated en route to the trophy. Others have been eliminated without losing.

Here, a look at the teams that went unbeaten at a men's World Cup and how they got on...

* Indicates an undefeated team knocked out on penalties

19. Republic of Ireland (2002*)

Robbie Keane celebrates his late equaliser for the Republic of Ireland against Germany at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Roy Keane's controversial exit on the eve of the tournament, the Republic of Ireland impressed at the 2002 World Cup.

The Boys in Green drew with Cameroon and Germany before beating Saudi Arabia to seal second spot in Group E. In the last 16, Robbie Keane's late leveller forced extra time against Spain, but Mick McCarthy's side went on to lose 3-2 in the shootout.

18. Switzerland (2006*)

Switzerland players during their team's penalty shootout against Ukraine at the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a goalless draw against France in their opening game at the 2006 World Cup, Switzerland beat Togo and South Korea to advance to the last 16 as group winners.

But the Swiss were unable to take the next step, losing out on penalties to Ukraine in a shootout after a 0-0 draw in Cologne.

17. Denmark (2018*)

Denmark in action against Croatia at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After beating Peru, Denmark drew with Australia and France to finish second behind Les Bleus in Group C at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Danes went on to draw 1-1 with Croatia in the last 16, but were edged out 3-2 by the eventual finalists in a penalty shootout in Nizhny Novgorod.

16. Costa Rica (2014*)

Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz celebrates a goal against Italy at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Costa Rica topped a group also featuring Uruguay, Italy and England at the 2014 World Cup, advancing to the last 16 with two wins and a draw.

The Central Americans then beat Greece on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Recife, but lost in a shootout to the Netherlands in the last eight following a goalless game in Salvador.

15. Mexico (1986*)

Mexico in action against West Germany at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mexico beat Belgium and Iraq and drew with Paraguay to top their group at the 1986 World Cup and advanced to the quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Bulgaria.

In the last eight, the hosts drew 0-0 with West Germany, but ended up losing out to the eventual finalists in a 4-1 defeat on penalties at the Estadio Azteca.

14. Netherlands (2014* and 2022*)

Netherlands players react to defeat on penalties against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands reached the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, eventually losing out to Argentina on penalties in the last four.

Louis van Gaal's side were otherwise undefeated and went on to beat hosts Brazil in the third place play-off. And in 2022, with Van Gaal back in charge for a third spell, and a second World Cup campaign, the Dutch lost only on penalties once more – again against Argentina.

13. Spain (2002* and 2018*)

Spain in action against Russia at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain won the World Cup in 2010, but La Roja lost their opening match in South Africa to Switzerland.

Unbeaten in regulation time in the 2002 and 2018 World Cups, Spain were eliminated on penalties in those tournaments by South Korea and Russia, respectively.

12. Austria (1938)

Austria and Hungary in action in a friendly match, circa 1930. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Austria withdrew from the 1938 World Cup due to the Anschluss, the nation's annexation into the German Reich in March of that year.

That saw Sweden given a bye to the quarter-finals and Austria therefore went out without defeat, although technically the nation had not competed at all.

11. Belgium (1998)

Belgium (in red) in action against Mexico at the 1998 World Cup in France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium went out in the first round of the 1998 World Cup in France, despite not losing any of their three matches.

The Red Devils finished third in Group E after draws against the Netherlands, Mexico and South Korea left them two points behind the Dutch and El Tri.

10. New Zealand (2010)

New Zealand's Winston Reid celebrates after scoring against Slovakia at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only one team went unbeaten at the 2010 World Cup and it was not champions Spain, but unfancied New Zealand.

The All Whites bowed out in the group stages after draws against Slovakia, Italy and Paraguay saw them finish in third place in Group F as the Azzurri came in last.

9. Cameroon (1982)

Cameroon in action against Italy at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameroon appeared at the World Cup for the first time in 1982 – and the Indomitable Lions were knocked out of the tournament without losing a match.

After goalless games against Peru and Poland, Cameroon drew 1-1 with Italy and the African side were edged out on goals scored by the eventual champions.

8. Scotland (1974)

Scotland's Kenny Dalglish takes a shot in a game against Brazil at the 1974 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland have never made it to the knockout stages of a major tournament – but the Tartan Army did go unbeaten at the 1974 World Cup.

The Scots drew with Yugoslavia and Brazil and beat Zaire 3-0, but went out on goal difference as three teams finished on four points.

7. Argentina (1986 and 2006*)

Diego Maradona celebrates with team-mates and fans after Argentina's World Cup final win over West Germany at the Estadio Azteca in June 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina won the World Cup for a second time in 1986 as Diego Maradona led the Albiceleste to victory in Mexico, famously beating England in the quarter-finals and edging out West Germany 3-2 in the final at the Estadio Azteca.

Unbeaten in that campaign, Argentina also won the trophy in 1978 on home soil and in Qatar in 2022, but lost to Italy in the group stages of the first tournament and surprisingly went down to Saudi Arabia in their opening game at the latter. In 2006, José Pekerman's otherwise unbeaten side went out on penalties to hosts Germany.

6. England (1966, 1982 and 2006*)

England captain Bobby Moore kisses the Jules Rimet trophy after the Three Lions' victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England won the 1966 World Cup on home soil, beating West Germany 4-2 in the final after extra time to claim the trophy at Wembley.

The Three Lions went unbeaten through the tournament and also remained undefeated in 1982, edged out by West Germany after back-to-back draws in the second group stage. In 2006, the Three Lions lost only on penalties to Portugal in the last eight.

5. France (1998, 2006* and 2018)

France players celebrate with the World Cup trophy after victory in the final against Croatia in July 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

France's first World Cup win came on home soil in 1998 and Les Bleus went unbeaten en route to the title, claiming the trophy in some style with a 3-0 victory over Brazil in the final.

In 2018, Didier Deschamps' side also went unbeaten, taking the trophy again with a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final in Moscow. And in 2006, France were edged out on penalties by Italy in the final in an otherwise undefeated campaign.

4. Uruguay (1930 and 1950)

Uruguay captain Obdulio Varela receives the World Cup trophy from Jules Rimet after the nation's shock win over Brazil at the Maracana in July 1950. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olympic champions in 1924 and 1928, Uruguay won the inaugural World Cup on home soil in 1930, beating South American rivals Argentina 4-2 in the final.

And in 1950, the Celeste famously upset Brazil, beating the hosts 2-1 in the tournament's decisive match at the Maracanã to claim the trophy – once again without losing a game.

3. Germany (1990 and 2014)

Germany players celebrate their World Cup final win against Argentina in July 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Germany won the World Cup for a third time in 1990 and, unlike in their 1954 and 1974 triumphs, Die Mannschaft claimed the trophy without defeat on this occasion.

It was the nation's last World Cup as West Germany and as a unified nation, Germany took the trophy again at Brazil in 2014, edging out Argentina after extra time in the final following an incredible 7-1 win over the hosts in an undefeated campaign.

2. Italy (1934, 1938, 1982, 1990*, 1998* and 2006)

Italy players and coach Marcello Lippi celebrate with the trophy after their World Cup final win over France on penalties in July 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All four of Italy's World Cup wins – in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 – featured unbeaten campaigns for the Azzurri.

Italy beat Czechoslovakia after extra time in the 1934 final, overcame Hungary to retain the trophy four years later, defeated West Germany in the 1982 showpiece and edged out France on penalties in 2006. The Azzurri lost only on penalties in the 1990 and 1998 World Cups.

1. Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970, 1978, 1986*, 1994 and 2002)

Rivaldo holds the trophy aloft as Brazil players celebrate their World Cup final win over Germany in June 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil are five-time World Cup winners and the South Americans have gone unbeaten in each of their tournament victories – in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

At the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, Brazil were edged out in the second group phase on goal difference by the hosts, despite not losing a match. Cláudio Coutinho's side went on to beat Italy in the third place play-off. And in 1986, Telê Santana's side lost only on penalties to France.