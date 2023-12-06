Euro 2024 fixtures – full schedule, dates and UK TV channels

Euro 2024 is almost here, and the full fixture schedule for the tournament in Germany is now available.

ITV and BBC will have the broadcasting rights for Euro 2024 once again, but neither have decided which games they will be showing yet. Once their schedules are confirmed, check back to learn more about to watch Euro 2024 in the UK.

Here's how the tournament will play out:

Group stage

Matchday 1

Friday 14 June

Germany vs Scotland (8pm BST)

Saturday 15 June

Hungary vs Switzerland (2pm BST)

Spain vs Croatia (5pm BST)

Italy vs Albania (8pm BST)

Sunday 16 June

Play-off winner A vs Netherlands (2pm BST)

Slovenia vs Denmark (5pm BST)

Serbia vs England (8pm BST)

Monday 17 June

Romania vs Play-off winner B (2pm BST)

Belgium vs Slovakia (5pm BST)

Austria vs France (8pm BST)

Tuesday 18 June

Turkey vs Play-off winner C (5pm BST)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (8pm BST)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 19 June

Croatia vs Albania (2pm BST)

Germany vs Hungary (5pm BST)

Scotland vs Switzerland (8pm BST)

Thursday 20 June

Slovenia vs Serbia (2pm BST)

Denmark vs England (5pm BST)

Spain vs Italy (8pm BST)

Friday 21 June

Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (2pm BST)

Play-off winner A vs Austria (5pm BST)

Netherlands vs France (8pm BST)

Saturday 22 June

Play-off winner C vs Czech Republic (2pm BST)

Turkey vs Portugal (5pm BST)

Belgium vs Romania (8pm BST)

Matchday 3

Sunday 23 June

Switzerland vs Germany (8pm BST

Scotland vs Hungary (8pm BST)

Monday 24 June

Croatia vs Italy (8pm BST)

Albania vs Spain (8pm BST

Tuesday 25 June

Netherlands vs Austria (5pm BST)

France vs Play-off winner A (5pm BST)

England vs Slovenia (8pm BST)

Denmark vs Serbia (8pm BST)

Wednesday 26 June

Slovakia vs Romania (5pm BST)

Play-off winner B vs Belgium (5pm BST)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (8pm BST)

Play-off winner C vs Portugal (8pm BST)

Round of 16

Saturday 29 June

2A vs 2B (5pm BST)

1A vs 2C (8pm BST)

Sunday 30 June

1C vs 3D/E/F (5pm BST)

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (8pm BST)

Monday 1 July

2D vs 2E (5pm BST)

1F vs 3A/B/C (8pm BST)

Tuesday 2 July

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (5pm BST)

1D vs 2F (8pm BST)

Quarter-finals

Friday 5 July

Winner of last-16 match 3 vs Winner of last-16 match 1 (5pm BST)

Winner of last-16 match 5 vs Winner of last-16 match 6 (8pm BST)

Saturday 6 July

Winner of last-16 match 4 vs Winner of last-16 match 2 (5pm BST)

Winner of last-16 match 7 vs Winner of last-16 match 8 (8pm BST)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 9 July

Winner of quarter-finals match 1 vs Winner of quarter-finals match 2 (8pm BST)

Wednesday 10 July

Winner of quarter-finals match 3 vs Winner of quarter-finals match 4 (8pm BST)

Final

Sunday 14 July

Winner of semi-final match 1 vs Winner of semi-final match 2 (8pm BST)