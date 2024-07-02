Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for Austria vs Turkey?

By
published

The eighth and final quarter-finals spot is on the line as Austria take on Turkey in the round of 16

Laura Woods
Laura Woods is one of the main presenters for ITV at the Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Euro 2024 round of 16 will come to an end in Tuesday evening’s 8pm kick-off UK time (9pm German time) with Austria and Turkey going head-to-head with a quarter-final place on the line.

Both sides have attracted admirers already this summer after Austria finished ahead of France, the Netherlands and Poland to finish top of Group D, while Turkey have been among the more entertaining teams of the competition so far.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.