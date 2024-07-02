Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for Austria vs Turkey?

Laura Woods is one of the main presenters for ITV at the Euros

The Euro 2024 round of 16 will come to an end in Tuesday evening’s 8pm kick-off UK time (9pm German time) with Austria and Turkey going head-to-head with a quarter-final place on the line.

Both sides have attracted admirers already this summer after Austria finished ahead of France, the Netherlands and Poland to finish top of Group D, while Turkey have been among the more entertaining teams of the competition so far.

Guiding us through the encounter will be the ITV punditry team before we all get a few days to take a breather ahead of the quarter-finals, which kick off with England vs Switzerland on Saturday teatime.

ITV's lead commentator Sam Matterface will once again lead us through the action live and direct from Leipzig having been on duty for all of the channel's biggest games since joining them in 2020.

Sitting alongside him will be former Arsenal and England right-back Lee Dixon, who made the move from the BBC in 2012.

Who are the ITV pundits for Austria vs Turkey at Euro 2024?

Laura Woods will direct proceedings from the studio. After cutting her teeth at Sky Sports, Woods joined TNT Sports last year and led ITV's coverage of last year's Women's World Cup.

Providing analysis will be 144-cap former England international Karen Carney, former Manchester City and England centre-back Joleon Lescott, and former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta.

