'It has to stop' Austria's Marcel Sabitzer hit by object from crowd in latest Euro 2024 flashpoint

Marcel Sabitzer lies on the floor after being struck by an object during Turkey's Euro 2024 last-16 win over Austria

Turkey’s thrilling Euro 2024 last-16 win over Austria was marred by a series of incidents that saw objects thrown onto the pitch, continuing an unwelcome trend at the tournament in Germany this summer.

Cups were thrown on the pitch in Leipzig on a number of occasions throughout the 90 minutes, but the most serious incident saw Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer struck by what appeared to be a coin on the temple as he prepared to take a corner in the second half.

Sabitzer fell to the floor in pain, leading to several Turkey players making their way to the corner of the pitch, where they spoke to the crowd in an attempt to get those spectators responsible to stop throwing objects.

VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is SO GOOD

Large amounts of cups had to be cleared from the pitch on several occasions, with Turkey’s teenage winger Arda Guler opting to confront the spectators responsible one on occasion, turning to face fans and putting his hand to his ear as more cups flew down towards him.

UEFA has already handed out more than €1million worth of fines to a number of nations at Euro 2024 for offences committed by fans, including the use of fireworks and the throwing of objects.

Marcel Sabitzer takes a corner with objects being thrown onto the pitch during Turkey's 2-1 win over Austria at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuesday's early game between the Netherlands and Romania also saw a trainer thrown onto the pitch shortly before Donyell Malen scored the final goal in the Dutch's 3-0 win.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Again, it's unacceptable,” pundit Karen Carney said on ITV. “We mentioned it about Gareth [Southgate] as well, with things thrown at him.

"He doesn't mind giving it back"Arda Guler and Marcel Sabitzer were unacceptably subject today to things being thrown from the crowd.#Euro2024 | #AUTTUR pic.twitter.com/fBoTFIoeH0July 2, 2024

“It's a common thing throughout the tournament. It has to stop, it's unacceptable. The player's safety is always up first, the manager's as well. This cannot happen.”

A brace from defender Merih Demiral helped Turkey seal a 2-1 win over Austria and booked a quarter-final clash against the Netherlands.

More Euro 2024 stories

WATCH: Turkey score second-fastest Euros goal of all time in Austria knockout tie

England's Euro 2024 hold eerie similarities to one their most fondly-remembered tournament summers

WATCH: Turkey goalkeeper's stunning 'Gordon Banks replica' stoppage time save