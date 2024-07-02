'It has to stop' Austria's Marcel Sabitzer hit by object from crowd in latest Euro 2024 flashpoint

A number of games at Euro 2024 have been marred by supporters throwing objects onto the pitch

Marcel Sabitzer lies on the floor after being struck by an object during Turkey's Euro 2024 last-16 win over Austria
Marcel Sabitzer lies on the floor after being struck by an object during Turkey's Euro 2024 last-16 win over Austria (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkey’s thrilling Euro 2024 last-16 win over Austria was marred by a series of incidents that saw objects thrown onto the pitch, continuing an unwelcome trend at the tournament in Germany this summer. 

Cups were thrown on the pitch in Leipzig on a number of occasions throughout the 90 minutes, but the most serious incident saw Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer struck by what appeared to be a coin on the temple as he prepared to take a corner in the second half. 

