Ayr rally at Inverness to secure point and another Championship season

Ayr twice fought back from a goal down at Inverness to earn the point that guarantees them another season in the Scottish Championship.

The Honest Men came into their final match of the campaign knowing a draw would be enough to ensure they would avoid dropping into the relegation play-off spot no matter what happened elsewhere.

They had to do it the hard way in the Highlands though, as Inverness, whose promotion hopes ended last week, twice took the lead at Caledonian Stadium before Ayr rallied to earn a 2-2 draw.

Daniel Mackay scored the opening goal of the match after just six minutes but United hit back to level before the break through Aaron Muirhead’s penalty.

Another spot-kick, this time scored by Sean Welsh, restored Inverness’ lead at the start of the second half but David Hopkin’s visitors responded again, with Josh Todd equalising in the 67th minute.

Ayr were able to hold on that time, ensuring they will be playing Championship football for a fourth successive season next term.