Azpilicueta: Chelsea will be fighting for trophies again next season

Cesar Azpilicueta is confident Chelsea will be fighting for silverware again next season after an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign.

A dreadful first half of the season saw Jose Mourinho sacked in December and, although Guus Hiddink has lost just one Premier League league game since taking over until the end of the term, Chelsea are 13 points off the top four and out of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Antonio Conte is set to take over as Mourinho's permanent successor after his responsibilities with Italy at Euro 2016 have come to an end.

And Azpilicueta is hopeful Chelsea can contend for silverware again under the former Juventus coach.

"We haven't won any trophies this season but we want to win as many matches as we can in our remaining games and prepare to lift trophies again next season," the Spanish defender told Chelsea Magazine.

"I've been here four seasons. In two seasons, I won trophies and in two I didn't win. So hopefully we will get back to winning trophies again next season.

"I think we will improve and for Chelsea the only target is to win.

"For the big clubs, if you have one bad season where you don't win trophies, you have to bounce back. We are in a big club here and we have to fight again for trophies next season."