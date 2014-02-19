Ba calls for Chelsea response against Everton

Jose Mourinho's side were held to a 1-1 draw at struggling West Brom in their last top-flight game, and then lost 2-0 in their FA Cup fifth round tie at Manchester City last Saturday.

The London club are still top of the table despite dropping points at The Hawthorns, but face a stern test when Roberto Martinez's UEFA Champions League-chasing team travel to Stamford Bridge.

And striker Ba, who has not featured in Chelsea's last two games, has stressed the importance of responding from their recent setbacks against the Merseysiders.

He told Chelsea's official website: "We lost the last game in the FA Cup and we don't want to lose two in a row. That would be bad.

"We are just going to do everything on Saturday because it's important to get back to winning ways, it's important for the title race and it's important for our confidence."

Chelsea are just one point ahead of London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League, with City a further two points adrift in third spot and Liverpool four behind the leaders.