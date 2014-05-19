Badstuber welcomes 'new beginning' at Bayern

The Germany international has not played for Bayern since suffering a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee against Borussia Dortmund in December 2012.

A recurrence of the same injury last May forced Badstuber into another stint on the sidelines, but a return to training earlier this month offered hope that the 25-year-old could be fit for the start of next season.

Badstuber has revealed he is doing all he can to be ready for pre-season training.

"I'll train through now just up to the start of training in July," he told Kicker. "It is an insane joy to be back on the field.

"This time has made me a different person. I am now faced with a new beginning."