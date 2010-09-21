Baird family home attacked by petrol bomb

A petrol bomb was thrown at the front window of the house in Wallace Park on Sunday and the flames were put out by a passer-by.

Later on Sunday, a bullet was pushed through another family's letterbox.

That incident - on a Protestant family - is also being treated as sectarian. A brick was also thrown at their house.

Rasharkin is a religiously mixed village, though with a Catholic majority.

In the last six months, there have been 18 sectarian attacks in the village.

It is understood to be the second time in three weeks that Mrs Baird's home has been attacked.

Daithi McKay of Sinn Fein described the incident as a case of 'attempted murder'.

"It is quite clear they are being targeted because they are a Catholic family," he said.

"The family are not involved in anything political. People are shocked and very angry that they have been singled out."

