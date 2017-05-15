Bakayoko says Monaco are champions as Jardim curbs celebrations

Leonardo Jardim is wary of taking anything for granted, demanding a final push from his players after Monaco put one hand on the Ligue 1 trophy.

Monaco all but sealed the Ligue 1 title as Radamel Falcao's brace inspired a 4-0 drubbing of Lille on Sunday.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain won 5-0 against Saint-Etienne, preventing Monaco from officially dethroning the French capital club on the weekend.

Monaco now only require a point from Wednesday's clash against Saint-Etienne for their first top-flight title since 1999-2000, however, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was already celebrating on Sunday.

"For me, we are champions," said Bakayoko. "It's very unlikely that Paris will score I do not know how many goals, but it's done for me."

But head coach Jardim quickly curbed any premature celebrations during his post-match news conference.

"Before this match, there was a need for four points. Now we need a point," said Jardim, whose Monaco also reached the Champions League semi-finals.

"On Wednesday, we have to score the points to win the championship. I ask for a last effort and concentration.

"I respect football, I am not here to laugh. We saw Barcelona score three goals in three minutes [against PSG]. Always respect the opponent.

"Yes, it is closer [the title] but nothing is finished."