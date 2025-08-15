Chelsea looking to finalise deal for €60m centre-back: report

Todd Boehly could spend even more this summer

Chelsea are hoping to push through a deal for another centre-back to give them a boost ahead of the new season.

The Blues begin their campaign this weekend having spent heavily once again in the transfer market, signing the likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Estevao to improve their options in attack.

But with Chelsea's defence looking a little lighter, there could yet be another major acquisition at the back.

Chelsea prepared to spend BIG to replace Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill has been ruled out indefinitely (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has recently been rocked by the news that Levi Colwill be out for much of the new season, with the centre-back having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in preseason.

In bringing in their touted replacement, however, the “next few hours will be key in determining” whether the world champions' spend for the summer could well top £300 million.

According to a report from Bolavip, the Blues are in the market to make a “final push” and sign Piero Hincapie as cover on the lefthand side of defence.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender is open to a move to West London, with Chelsea said to be weighing up a €60m bid for the star – though Erik ten Hag's side are said to be holding out for €70m, having lost the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong and Granit Xhaka this summer.

FourFourTwo understands that Hincapie will not look to force an exit from North Rhine-Westphalia, meaning that the deal could well hinge on how far Chelsea are willing to go to bring the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

Earlier this summer, Dutch defender Jorrel Hato signed from Ajax as an option at both left-back and centre-back – and the Blues may well just look to integrate the teenager instead of adding another player.

Piero Hincapie is wanted by Chelsea (Image credit: David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

With Maresca affirming that the club do indeed need another defender, however, the club's BlueCo ownership may look to invest to back the Italian.

Hincapie is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt.