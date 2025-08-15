Eddie Howe reveals he expects Alexander Isak to STAY at Newcastle United - but there's a catch
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe says at this stage he expects Alexander Isak to remain at the club
Alexander Isak is the subject of transfer interest from Liverpool and has gone on strike at Newcastle ahead of the Magpies' season opener this weekend versus Aston Villa.
The Swedish international is hopeful of securing a move to Anfield, although the Reds have seen a £110 million offer rejected already this summer and are yet to return with a second proposal.
Speaking ahead of the trip to Villa Park this weekend, Howe has given his personal opinion on whether Isak stays at Newcastle beyond the end of the transfer deadline on September 1.
Eddie Howe: 'I expect Alexander Isak to still be a Newcastle player'
"At the moment, I would say yes [he stays] but I've had no change of feeling throughout the summer.
"He's contracted to us but it's out of my hands," Howe added, including the significant caveat that the decision does not lie with him.
Howe's relationship with Isak is not said to be strained, according to the man himself, and various national newspaper reports.
The striker's issue appears to have been with the Newcastle hierarchy, whom Isak feels reneged on the offer of a new contract on improved terms last season.
"Of course, I've said many times I want him [Isak] to train and play and I've had those conversations with him but the details of these conversations need to remain private," the Newcastle boss said on Friday morning.
Isak will play no part in the travelling Toon squad this weekend, nor will imminent new signing Jacob Ramsey who is on the verge of completing a £39m move to St. James' Park.
Malick Thiaw, however, who arrived from AC Milan earlier this week, is expected to be named in Howe's squad.
Newcastle kick-off against Villa at 12:30 on Saturday lunchtime.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
