Bale: I want to make Real Madrid fans happy

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale wants to carry the feel-good factor from Wales' Euro 2016 qualification into his club form and contribute to a successful season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale was on target in Wales' final qualifier against Andorra - a 2-0 win at Cardiff City Stadium sparking celebrations as the nation reached their first European Championship and a first major tournament in 58 years.

After criticism last season from sections of the Madrid support, a calf injury stunted the start of Bale's campaign this time around under Rafael Benitez.

However, the former Tottenham man is keen to hit the ground running on his return to club action.

"It's a dream, what we experienced at the Cardiff stadium is incredible," he told Marca ahead of Madrid's clash with Levante.

"We're going to work hard to try to win every trophy possible [at Madrid].

"We want to play great football and for all of our fans to be very happy. I want to make each and every one of them happy.

"I hope it's a really great season for everyone at Real Madrid."