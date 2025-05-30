Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid is officially confirmed with the club confirming they have agreed a fee to release the player from his Liverpool contract early.

During his time in the Premier League, he has worn the no.66, making it somewhat iconic with his performances on the pitch.

However, at Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now – will not be allowed to wear the number. So it begs the question what number will he take...

What number will Trent Alexander-Arnold wear at Real Madrid?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LaLiga rules state that Alexander-Arnold must wear a number between 1 and 25.

Only 25 players can be registered for the first-team, and players from reserve or academy teams must be assigned between 26 and 50.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wearing number 8 for England at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The numbers 1, 13 and 25 are specifically reserved for goalkeepers, meaning the numbers currently free at Real Madrid are 12 and 24, neither which hold a strong connection to Alexander-Arnold.

Numbers 4, 10 and 11 could be vacant in the near future, with David Alaba (4), Luka Modric (10) and Rodrygo (11) all either confirmed to be going or linked with moves away from the club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Jude Bellingham, who currently wears number 5, paying homage to Zidane, may take up the no.10, due to it being the position he plays. That would free up no5. Rumours, however, suggest Kylian Mbappe could take the no.10 following Modric's departure, which would free up the 9.

Numbers 17 and 18, currently worn by Lucas Vazquez and Jesus Vallejo, respectively, will also likely be free as both leave at the end of their current contracts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wearing number 2 for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is therefore not obvious what number Real Madrid's new Galactico will take.

For England, he has worn 12 different numbers: 2, 4, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21 and 22. For the two World Cups he was assigned 22 and 18, whilst at last summers European Championships he wore number 8.

It is unlikely Federico Valverde, who was given the number 8 by Toni Kroos, will give up his number. Number 18, calling back to his first major tournament with England (the 2018 World Cup), may be his choice.

Could Alexander-Arnold emulate David Beckham in wearing number 23 for Real Madrid? (Image credit: Getty Images)

But is there another option yet, for Trent?

His playing style has occasionally been linked to David Beckham, who became a high-profile Galactico himself, with incredible cross-field passes and pinpoint set pieces being a feature of his game.

It could lead to Trent following in Bellingham's footsteps and asking Ferland Mendy to vacate his number 23, to pay homage to the English legend, even though he has strong connections to Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United.