Bale: I'm not having a good season

Gareth Bale says he is not having a good season with Real Madrid, but was pleased to score in the 4-1 La Liga win over Getafe on Saturday.

The Welshman assisted Karim Benzema's second goal before curling home a fine finish after being found by Cristiano Ronaldo, with the trio all on target in the same game for the first time since April.

Bale has missed five of Madrid's Liga fixtures this season and feels it has stopped him mounting a good run of form, though he enjoyed scoring for the second successive weekend.

"I'm not having a very good season. Injuries have prevented me from having the rhythm I need to be at my best," he said.

"It's nice to score, but the important thing is putting in the work for the team. The job of scoring goals is for the striker."

The 26-year-old insisted he has no issued with the coach or his team-mates and enjoys a positive relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I feel really comfortable with these players. I get along well with Cristiano and [Rafael] Benitez," added Bale.

Madrid are third in La Liga, two points behind cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid and four back from leaders Barcelona.