Bale keen for Tottenham return

Gareth Bale would love Real Madrid to draw Tottenham in the Champions League next season and hopes he would still get a good reception at White Hart Lane.

The Wales international swapped the Premier League for La Liga in 2013, with Madrid paying a world-record fee - reported to be in the region of £85million - for his services.

Despite rumblings of discord at the Santiago Bernabeu Bale has performed well in his stint in the Spanish capital.

Since arriving in Madrid the 26-year-old has scored 57 goals in all competitions for the 10-time Champions League winners, including 18 this season.

Madrid face Manchester City in the last four of the Europe's elite club competition, but Bale would relish a return to title-chasing Tottenham in next season's edition.

"I hope they still love me there," Bale told BT Sport.

"Obviously when I left I always wished they would do well and continue on progressing which they have done, and yes it would be exciting to play them in the Champions League and return to White Hart Lane.

"So yeah it would be amazing to go there for a game but hopefully we would win there, but it's great for them to see what they're doing."