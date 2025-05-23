Tottenham Hotspur could seal biggest summer move after Europa League triumph

Tottenham Hotspur could have a busy summer ahead of them as they look to build on this season's awful domestic campaign and Europa League victory.

Ange Postecoglou's side lifted Europe's secondary trophy on Wednesday evening - the club's first silverware since 2008 - but sit 17th in the Premier League going into the final day.

That Europa League win brings with it dual boost to the club's prestige and finances, however, and Spurs are expected to invest in their young squad this summer to help them put in a more convincing league showing next season.

Fabio Paratici's Europa League final sighting intensifies Tottenham return rumours

Fabio Paratici was managing director of football at Tottenham from 2021 to 2023

To that end, Spurs are reportedly on the verge of bringing back former managing director of football Fabio Paratici to oversee the club's work in the transfer window.

Paratici joined Tottenham in 2021 and signed numerous key players including Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero.

Fabio Paratici signed nine of the 11 players who started the Europa League final for Tottenham

However, Paratici stepped down from the post in 2023 after his appeal against a worldwide ban from football-related activities.

The ban came after an Italian FA (FIGC) investigation into Juventus' financial and transfer dealings during Paratici's time with the Serie A club, prior to his move to Spurs.

The FIGC imposed a 30-month ban on Paratici, which FIFA then extended worldwide. The Italian initially took a leave of absence from Tottenham while appealing that decision, but announced his resignation after the appeal failed.

Tottenham's transfer policy since Paratici's departure has come in for criticism, with their particular focus on young players last summer leaving Postecoglou with a promising but callow side.

Ange Postecoglou led Tottenham to the Europa League trophy

And now Paratici is rumoured to be set to return to Spurs once his ban ends in July, with Tutto Mercato Web reporting that he was present at the Europa League final in Bilbao.

Paratici had also been linked with AC Milan last month, with Eurosport claiming that a verbal agreement had been made for him to to to San Siro this summer.

Milan then apparently made a U-turn on that decision following a warning from FIGC president Gabriele Gravina that an impending criminal trial against Paratici related to Juventus' financial scandal could end up putting Milan at risk of sanctions of their own if they hired Paratici.