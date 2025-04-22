Tottenham Hotspur could be preparing to lose a key man this summer.

Spurs have suffered a dreadful campaign, yielding just 11 Premier League wins all season. Despite progressing to the last four of the Europa League, frustrations are continuing to grow in north London.

With four first-team players out of contract in the summer, Ange Postecoglou will no doubt be looking to strengthen, especially with options to buy available on both Timo Werner and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Alamy)

Tottenham are known to be pretty well run financially, with their ever-growing commercial revenue streams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a key benefactor in recent years.

But when it comes to heavy investment in the team, the Lilywhites have struggled following Harry Kane's exit, and questions are again being asked why it now feels like no forward steps are being taken in the transfer market.

Dominic Solanke has scored just 12 goals this season (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

But it is the future of Cristian Romero which is causing the most worry, given the Argentine has hinted he is ready to take the next step in his career.

Links with Real Madrid, relayed by FourFourTwo, have hit the headlines in recent months, especially given the Spanish giants want to bolster their backline in the summer.

"I try to take it one day at a time," said Romero as quoted by TN recently when asked about his future. "There are two months left until the end of the season, and my focus is always on performing at my best and finishing in the best possible way.

"We're in the Europa League semi-finals; it's an important step for the club, after so many years of waiting to get to this stage. I'd like to win it."

Cristian Romero has suffered with injuries during his time at Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

“After this, we'll see. I haven't spoken to my agent yet, but I'm open to anything. My goal is to grow, but I don't want to talk about that," cryptically revealed Romero. "I'd love to play in the Spanish league. I'd love to compete in all the major leagues."

In FourFourTwo's view, Romero would be silly not to consider his options, but staying fit may be his first concern, especially given he has started just 18 Premier League games this season.

Romero, who is Tottenham Hotspur's fifth-most expensive signing ever, would be a shrewd pick-up for any Spanish side, but maybe he needs a few more years of experience to show his capabilities first.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Sunday, as they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.