Balotelli charged over social media post
Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over a controversial post on social media.
The governing body confirmed that the Italian has been adjudged to have committed an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3 [2] after posting a picture containing potentially offensive language referring to "ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief".
Balotelli was criticised for posting the picture, which featured video game character Super Mario and was posted on both his Instagram and Twitter pages.
The 24-year-old later removed the image and apologised for his actions, insisting that the post was intended to be "anti-racist" with humour.
But, after Balotelli's post was also found to be "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper", the former Milan man now looks set to receive a hefty sanction from the FA.
He has until 18.00 (BST) on December 15 to respond to the charge.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.