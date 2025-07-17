Liverpool advancing to secure move for superstar striker TODAY: report

Liverpool and Newcastle are embroiled in one of the most intense transfer sagas of recent times.

It looked like Liverpool had already done their biggest piece of business of the window in beating Manchester City and Bayern Munich to the signing of Florian Wirtz, who is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – but recent reports suggest the Reds are prepared to go above and beyond.

Their priority position to improve has always been striker, with Darwin Nunez failing to impress under Arne Slot, and the Liverpool board are getting the wheels in motion bring a new face through the door at Anfield.

Liverpool to advance on striker signing TODAY

Florian Wirtz is unveiled as a Liverpool player after his signing at AXA Training Centre on June 20, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Whilst Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo scored 69 goals between them in all competitions last season, Arne Slot wants to rely less on his wide players in the next campaign.

It's been no secret Liverpool's priority for the central striker position is Alexander Isak, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, and they even made a club-to-club approach to Newcastle for the Swedish striker earlier this week.

Liverpool target Alexander Isak (Image credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

They are said to be testing the water and seeing how willing Isak would be to move. Newcastle remain adamant that Isak is not for sale this summer, but Liverpool have indicated they are willing to smash the British transfer record to pry Isak away from the north east.

The approach to Newcastle may have been somewhat accelerated by the Magpies move for Hugo Ekitike. The French striker has been on the radar of top European clubs all summer, and Newcastle became the first side to formalise their desire to sign the 23-year-old.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eddie Howe's side reportedly made a bid in the region of €75 million for Ekitike, planning to line him up alongside Isak in what would be a formidable strike partnership.

Liverpool also hold an interest in Ekitike, dubbed the next Thierry Henry, and FourFourTwo understand they told Newcastle this, stating we either sign Isak or we will strongly rival you for Ekitike.

Hugo Ekitike registered an impressive 34 goal contributions for Frankfurt last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that as soon as today (17 July), Liverpool are willing to advance their interest in Ekitike.

He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “[I] understand Liverpool are advancing today in club-to-club talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike.

“While [the] Isak deal depends on [a] final decision by Newcastle as they insist on not-for-sale stance...

“Liverpool also progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike.”

Hugo Ekitike in action for Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Being their number one target, Liverpool are not giving up on Isak just yet. They believe Newcastle's firm 'not for sale' stance could be softened should Isak indicate he wishes to move to the Premier League champions.

Only Salah scored more Premier League goals than Isak last time out, with his 23 goals being a personal best.

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ekitike is viewed as many at Newcastle as the successor to Isak, even if they do wish to pair them in the coming season. If Liverpool were to beat Newcastle to Ekitike it would present a significant blow for Howe's side and leave them scrambling for a back-up.

For Liverpool, it would represent very good business. He is likely to be cheaper than Isak, meaning there is manoeuvre for more transfer business, perhaps Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

Whilst perhaps not the finished article yet, two years alongside Salah, with the creativity of Wirtz behind him, Ekitike would be in the perfect environment to flourish and prove his worth.

Transfermarkt currently value Ekitike at €75 million.