Bamako derby pick of CAF Confederation Cup draw

The second last 16 round of the competition sees the eight losing teams from the latest stage of the CAF Champions League introduced, with Real Bamako one of those to drop down.

But they will need to be wary of fellow Malian outfit and 2012 runners-up Djoliba, who staged a late comeback against Wadi Degla in the last round before edging through on penalties.

Reigning Champions League winners Al Ahly, whose title defence was ended by Al Ahli Benghazi on Saturday, meet Difaa El Jadida of Morocco over two legs as they begin their Confederation Cup journey.

South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs will look to get their treble hopes back on track against ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast, who put six past Constantine of Algeria last time out, while debutants Medeama of Ghana take on 2012 winners AC Leopards.

Elsewhere, Cameroonian champions Coton Sport tackle Petro Luanda of Angola, Horoya face ES Tunis, Sewe Sport come up against Bayelsa United, and Nkana meet Bizertin.

First-leg ties are due to get under way on April 18, with the second legs following a week later.

CAF Confederation Cup play-off round:



Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Difaa El Jadida (Morocco)

Real Bamako (Mali) vs Djoliba (Mali)

AC Leopards (Congo) vs Medeama (Ghana)

Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) vs ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire)

Coton Sport (Cameroon) vs Petro Luanda (Angola)

Horoya (Guinea) vs ES Tunis (Tunisia)

Sewe Sport (Cote d'Ivoire) vs Bayelsa United (Nigeria)

Nkana (Zambia) vs Bizertin (Tunisia)