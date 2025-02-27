Real Madrid dealt huge double-blow in Champions League quest

Real Madrid are looking to win a record extending 16th Champions League in Munich at the end of May this year.

They cooly dispatched on Manchester City and were rewarded with a trip across Madrid to face eternal rivals Ateltico.

Kylian Mbappé has hit sensational form, with his hat-trick against Man City suggesting his bedding in period was over and he means serious business in Spain.

Midfield duo to miss first-leg of Champions League showdown for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe was in red-hot form at the Santiago Bernabeu against Man City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winning the Champions League isn't easy and Real Madrid of all teams know that. Keeping your squad fit for high octane nights under the lights is a key element of what boosts your chances of winning Europe's most coveted trophy.

A win against Ateltico Madrid could pit them against Arsenal or PSV in the quarter-finals, and advancing to the semi-final's would see them meet one of Liverpool, PSG, Club Brugge or Aston Villa.

Vinicius Junior has scored in two Champions League finals in his career (Image credit: Alamy)

The Madridstas already knew they would have to navigate their home tie without Jude Bellingham and now Dani Ceballos is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Bellingham, who was recently ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, picked up a yellow card suspension but will return when Real travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

According to Spanish journalist Arancha Rodríguez, Ceballos is set for up to two months out after suffering a hamstring injury in the Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg against Real Sociedad.

He's recently found himself as a key member of the Real Madrid midfield, starting both legs against Manchester City alongside Bellingham and a major re-shift is in store for their upcoming fixtures.

Jude Bellingham will miss the key fixture at home against Ateltico Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst its a big blow for Carlo Ancelotti, FourFourTwo believes Real Madrid should have enough firepower to see them through this period without Ceballos.

The return of David Alaba allows Aurelien Tchouameni to move back to a more natural midfield position, however managing Alaba's minutes will be important in the coming weeks.

Bellingham's domestic and European suspension proves a slightly more difficult puzzle for Ancelotti to solve, but they can call on the services of Luka Modric, who ranked at no.29 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time.