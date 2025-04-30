Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United was regarded as a potential turning point. The glory days could perhaps finally return. This may happen later down the line, but few would have imagined United would be 21 points off the top five at this stage in the season.

In the league, it has been a tale of continual misery, whilst their Europa League semi-final against Athletic Club is their only remaining chance of salvaging a disastrous campaign.

A successful summer transfer window is therefore key if Manchester United want to return to anywhere near the levels of the 2000’s. Yet the club are looking at giving a contract extension to one player who has not played for two years.

Tom Heaton could sign a 12-month contract extension at Manchester United

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton makes a diving catch during a training session at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Despite not registering a single minute of professional football in two seasons, Ruben Amorim and the Manchester United hierarchy are considering offering third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton a 12-month contract extension, according to the Daily Mail.

The 39-year-old is undoubtedly an important figure in the dressing room, with his clear experience a tool that could help a squad full of young players.

Heaton is a backup to Onana (Image credit: Alamy)

Heaton was named on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth when Rasmus Hojlund ended his goalscoring drought with a late equaliser.

These rumours come at a time of instability regarding Manchester United’s goalkeeping position. Andre Onana has been culpable for multiple mistakes leading to goals so far this campaign – to the extent that Amorim, who is ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, opted to leave him in Manchester when the squad travelled up to St James’ Park to face Newcastle.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The result was a rare league start for Altay Bayindir, who did little to impress and is expected to leave the club this summer.

Whilst Heaton is highly unlikely to gain regular minutes at Manchester United, it is clearly a transfer decision derived from the desire to maintain leadership figures at Old Trafford.

United look set to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves and have also been linked with Ipswich Town’s striker Liam Delap. Amorim is clearly focused on young talent, so Heaton’s rumoured extension could be seen as unsurprising in regard to talent and experience balance in the squad.

Manchester United fans will hope that more exciting transfers occur throughout the summer, but Heaton’s presence should not be understated at a time when mentality and drive is somewhat lacking at the English giants.