Champions League draw: The full draw for the next round

The Champions League draw for the play-off rounds has been made – with some big ties ahead.

Not that Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool had to worry, having qualified for the top Round of 16 already, as top-eight seeds, along with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan and Lille have also qualified.

Some love the new format, others are less convinced. Several of Europe's elite are perhaps in the latter camp, as they anxiously await the draw…

Champions League draw: How do the play-offs work?

Pep Guardiola faces a tough next round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clubs are paired, according to where they finished in the table – and the higher you finished, the lower the opponent finished. For example, Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund finished 9th and 10th respectively – one of them gets draw against one of Sporting or Club Brugge, who finished 23rd and 24th respectively.

That means that Manchester City or Celtic, who finished 21st and 22nd respectively, will have to face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, 11th and 12th respectively. Eesh.

City have drawn Real Madrid (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

A collection of four clubs then gets to face a pairing of the seeded top eight. For example, Liverpool or Barcelona will face Monaco, Brest, Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica in the next round.

With the draw made, here's who plays who…

Club seedings

Entering the round of 16, seeded:

Liverpool Barcelona Arsenal Inter Milan Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen Lille Aston Villa

Entering the play-offs, seeded:

Atalanta Borussia Dortmund Real Madrid Bayern Munich Milan PSV Paris Saint-Germain Benfica

Entering the play-offs, unseeded:

Monaco Brest Feyenoord Juventus Celtic Manchester City Sporting Club Brugge

The draw in full

Knockout phase play-offs

Brest v Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting v Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City v Real Madrid

Juventus v PSV

Feyenoord v Milan

Celtic v Bayern Munich

Club Brugge v Atalanta

Monaco v Benfica

Round of 16