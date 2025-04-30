Harvey Elliott addresses Liverpool transfer exit rumours and opens up over future plans

Harvey Elliott has spelt out how he would like this summer to go amid persistent rumours linking him with a move away from Liverpool.

A boyhood Reds fan, Elliott came through QPR's academy before making the move to Fulham as a teenager, where he got his first senior starts aged just 16.

His rapid rise to men's football quickly caught the eye of numerous clubs around the country, with Liverpool ultimately proving successful in bringing him to Anfield.

Harvey Elliott acknowledges Liverpool exit transfer rumours

Elliott established himself as a first-team regular under Jurgen Klopp, but has appeared exclusively from the bench for Arne Slot in the Premier League this season, playing just 189 minutes over 14 substitute appearances in an injury-hit campaign.

That has led to claims that Liverpool see the 22 year old as dispensable this summer - particularly as the club are said to be planning an expensive and busy transfer window with new blood added to the squad.

Harvey Elliott got Liverpool's winner from the bench in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash with PSG (Image credit: Alamy)

The England midfielder is well aware of those rumours, but insists he feels he is still capable of making a positive impression on Slot and proving he deserves a more prominent role.

Elliott told the Liverpool Echo: "I hope that I can push on [next season]. This is my team, I am committed to them and it's just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk.

"I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here, you never know what is going to happen around the corner.

"If I had it my way, that would be here, I would play each and every game here and stay here for the rest of my career.

Arne Slot has used Harvey Elliott almost exclusively from the bench (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"But it all depends on managers, the people above, and as I said, you don't know what could happen. But as far as I am aware I am here, here to stay and this is the club I want to be at.

"Hopefully I am still here to be honest. It is the best place to be, the best club to be at and especially having the fans around us at the moment, I don't think there is a better place to be playing.

Harvey Elliott had a loan spell with Blackburn as a teenager (Image credit: PA)

"Players go through ups and downs but at the end of the day you have to come out fighting and I think it is within myself to make it happen - so hopefully I can stay here for the rest of my career."

Elliott added: "I am at a moment in my career now where I want to be playing every week at Liverpool. I know that is always going to be difficult at a club like Liverpool, the quality of the players we have, everyone.

"It's just about enjoying these moments, being around the team, the players and learning as much as I can and making sure I can show everyone at Liverpool I am good enough to play and be a permanent starter."