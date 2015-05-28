Banega: Emery a great coach

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega hailed Unai Emery after they sewed up back-to-back UEFA Europa League titles.

Banega, named man of the match in their 3-2 win over Dnipro in Warsaw, opted to heap praise on Emery, who oversaw Sevilla's third and fourth European crowns.

"We knew it was going to be difficult because it was a final," Banega said, as reported by UEFA.com.

"We weren't casual on the pitch, we were incredibly focused on our task. We knew they'd be really tough opponents but we worked hard to win because we have all our friends and family here.

"We have a great coach and he is getting the very best out of us - we don't relax whether we are on the pitch or on the bench. We have really healthy competition for places here.

"[Emery] supported me, pushed me and helped me develop. Winning this final and going straight into the Champions League - what more can you ask for?"

Defender Daniel Carrico said striker Carlos Bacca took his chances, but said Sevilla's comeback - Dnipro led from the seventh minute until the 28th - was a team effort.

"It was a tough game," Carrico said.

"Dnipro didn't get to the final by chance but on merit.

"They pressed very hard and you have to give them credit because they took the lead and forced us to come back - then they recovered themselves. The key to our team is the solidarity, the unity.

"Bacca usually scores and today he had the opportunity to get two.

"We are very happy for him, today was his turn to be the protagonist. But when we win, we all win, from the kit man to the chairman."