Barca face tough group - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique believes his team face one of the toughest groups in this season's UEFA Champions League.

The defending champions have been drawn alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and BATE Borisov in Group E.

And, while admitting it was not the most difficult pool in the competition, Luis Enrique believes Barca will have to be at their best to record back-to-back titles - a feat that has not been achieved in the Champions League era.

"The group stage will be tough," he said. "It is not the most difficult group, as Sevilla have Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach, but it will not be easy.

"Roma were the strongest team in jar number three and we know Leverkusen from last year - they almost eliminated Atletico Madrid.

"As a German team, they are always tough. They are not easy.

"We are the champions and we will try to make history, win the Champions League two consecutive times.

"We did great last year but we all know that the past will not matter. This is football and we live in the present so we need to do a good job again.

"We aim for every trophy but you never know."