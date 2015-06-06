Barca suffered for Champions League win - Suarez

After playing a crucial role in his side's UEFA Champions League success, Luis Suarez always felt Juventus would make Barcelona suffer at the Olympiastadion.

Suarez restored Barca's lead in Berlin after Alvaro Morata cancelled out Ivan Rakitic's early opener, before Neymar sealed the victory with the final touch of the game.

It wraps up a treble for Barca in Luis Enrique's first season at the helm - matching Pep Guardiola's achievement in his debut campaign - and Suarez felt his team-mates stood up to the test.

"It's incredible, it's something unique," explained the Uruguayan. "To win these trophies you have to suffer.

"After the equaliser they pushed on a little more but we have players who made the difference. We have gone from game to game and achieved all our objectives.

"The best thing about this side is the spirit and the fact we've been united since the start of the season."

Rakitic, like Suarez, also rounded off his first Barca season with a goal, and echoed Suarez's thoughts.

"It's a final, it's normal that we had to suffer," he added.

"They got into the game as it went on. We deserved the win. I hope we don't stop here and next year there's more to win. We want more."