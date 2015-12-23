Barcelona appeal flag sanctions to CAS

Barcelona will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after UEFA rejected their case relating to the presence of flags and slogans in favour of Catalan independence during a Champions League game in September.

The flags and slogans were seen and heard at Camp Nou during Barca's 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, with the Spanish champions having already been fined for a similar incident during May's Champions League final in Berlin.

UEFA regulations forbid messages of a "political, ideological, religious, offensive or provocative nature".

Barca confirmed in a statement that UEFA had rejected their appeal and the club will now take the case to CAS.

"UEFA has notified FC Barcelona and the RFEF [Spanish Football Association] of the decision not to consider the appeal filed by the club relating to sanctions for the shouts of independence and esteladas that were exhibited at the Camp Nou in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen," read the statement.

"As planned, FC Barcelona will immediately present an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

Jordi Mestre - a vice-president of the club - previously confirmed plans to continue with their appeals, telling reporters in October: "We will continue to defend the interests of the club and we'll see what happens, we are not in the least happy."