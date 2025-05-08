Why is Nike's famous 'swoosh' rotated on new kits?

Nike's 'swoosh' has been rotated on some kits this season - but why?

Why is Nike's famous 'swoosh' rotated on some football kits this season?

It's the question currently on everyone's lips, with the popular sports brand and manufacturer opting to support an unknown campaign movement which is gathering momentum in the industry.

FourFourTwo explains why Nike are the first of its kind to do so and whether or not their competitors may soon look to do the same...

Why is Nike's famous 'swoosh' suddenly titled to one side?

Liverpool have been supporting Nike's new campaign - but what is it in aid of? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eagle-eyed fans have been noticing European giants Liverpool and Barcelona, amongst others, have turned their Nike badges on this season's kits to point to the sky.

As reported by FourFourTwo last year, another change was implemented by Nike, but this brand-new alteration is for all the right reasons, and we are fully behind the brand's decision to be bold in their consumer marketing.

Liverpool's shirt is one of the most notable kits in world football (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool)

As confirmed by Nike back in September 2024, their Third Club Kit Collection, Together We Rise, is in honour of the ascendency of women in the sport. The all-gender collection reflects how women and girls 'have redefined the parameters of the sport'.

Female footballers have been making major change and Nike's newest campaign is aiming to help celebrate how their ascent continues to rise as we look to change the game within the 21st century.

As mentioned, Chelsea, Barcelona, Tottenham and Liverpool have all gotten on board, and we expect more and more clubs to take part as the campaign continues to grow alongside the women's game.

“A vertical, double swoosh nods to the acceleration of the women’s game," Chelsea said when announcing their new kit earlier this season. “Two logos. Two teams. One goal. Worn by both the men’s and women’s squads, it points upward to celebrate the rise of women’s football.”

Chelsea have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Nike (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the project continues to show Nike's vision in supporting the women's game, and we feel more and more brands may opt to do the same as we reach another huge summer of female sport, with the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 soon set to get underway.

For all the details on the competition, click here to learn more.