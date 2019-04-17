Barcelona 'close' to agreement with Ajax for De Ligt - report

According to ESPN, Barça are close to reaching an agreement with the Dutch club and have the situation 'under control'.

The story claims that Barcelona have an arrangement similar to the Frenkie de Jong deal, whereby Ajax will alert the Catalans should another club make an offer for De Ligt.

It's believed that Juventus and Bayern Munich are also interested in the Dutch centre-back, but his mind is already made up.

The deal is expected to be worth nearly €80 million, despite suggestions that Barcelona will have to be more financially cautious this summer.

Barça hope to make an eye-watering €300m in player sales to balance their books.

