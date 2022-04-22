Barcelona take command of Champions League semi-final in front of record crowd

Barcelona put one foot in the Champions League final with a crushing 5-1 semi-final first leg success over Wolfsburg in front of record attendance for women’s football.

A crowd of 91,648 packed into the Nou Camp as Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas scored twice to put Barca in complete control of the tie.

That figure surpassed the 91,553 fans who turned out for the Catalan club’s quarter-final win over rivals Real Madrid at the same stadium.

Aitana Bonmati gave the reigning champions a third-minute lead before further strikes from Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Putellas made it 4-0 at half-time.

Ho hem tornat a fer, CULERS! We did it again: The WORLDWIDE RECORD is ours! ¡Lo hemos hecho una vez más! pic.twitter.com/wHeMkSsYmN— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 22, 2022 See more

The German club briefly reduced the deficit through Jill Roord’s 70th-minute finish but the dominant hosts had the final say as Putellas converted from the penalty spot five minutes from time to claim her second of the evening.

Spain midfielder Putellas now leads the scoring charts in this year’s tournament with 10 goals.

Barca, who registered 33 attempts at goal, will seek to complete the job next Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena.

The winners of the tie will face the victors of the all-French semi-final between Lyon and Paris St Germain. The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 21 at Juventus Stadium in Turin.