Bardsley to sign on at Stoke for next season

Bardsley will officially join Stoke on July 1 when his contract expires and the 28-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Britannia Stadium outfit.

The right-back progressed through the ranks at Manchester United, but was often sent out on loan during his time at Old Trafford.

He moved to Sunderland in 2008, though, and went on to make exactly 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.