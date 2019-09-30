Barisic backs Rangers to compete with Europa League’s best

Rangers full-back Borna Barisic claims Steven Gerrard’s men have shown they can compete with anyone in the Europa League.

The Gers are aiming to build on their opening 1-0 group victory over Feyenoord when they face Young Boys in Bern on Thursday night.

Young Boys beat Juventus in the Champions League group stages last season and have won the Swiss title two years running, but Barisic believes Rangers should have nothing to fear in the Stade de Suisse.

The Croatian told the Official Rangers Podcast: “Young Boys are a very good team.

“I have seen a few of their games in the past two years. They are very good, especially when they play on the plastic pitch in Switzerland.

“But I think we have a very good team and we showed against Feyenoord that we can compete with everyone.

“We have a very tough group but we can be competitive with everyone. We are going to Switzerland to show we are a good football team.”