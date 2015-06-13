Bartra defends Pique after Spain jeers

Marc Bartra says Spain and Barcelona team-mate Gerard Pique did not deserve the jeering he received from sections of the crowd during Thursday's 2-1 win over Costa Rica following a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo.

After last week's UEFA Champions League victory over Juventus secured Pique and Barcelona the treble, the Spanish defender made reference to a party held by Real Madrid forward Ronaldo in the aftermath of Real's 4-0 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Colombian singer Kevin Roldan performed at the party and shared images of the bash on social media.

The event prompted a furore around the Portugal star and the club at large, with Pique stating after Barca's win in Berlin: "Kevin Roldan... it all started with you."

However, the comments do not appear to have gone down well with Spain fans, who gave Pique a frosty reception during Friday's friendly win in Leon.

"He doesn't deserve that," Barca colleague Bartra told reporters.

"In footballing terms he has always gone to the ends of the earth for Barcelona and the national side. It makes me sad because he's a good guy.

"Maybe he lost his head a bit but in the end people have to remember everything he has given."