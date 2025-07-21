Marcus Rashford looks set to leave Manchester United on loan for Barcelona

Paul Pogba has opened up about his former team-mate Marcus Rashford’s situation at Manchester United and reacted to the forward’s imminent move to Barcelona.

The England international has travelled to Catalonia to complete a season-long loan to Camp Nou with his Manchester United career all-but over after he initially fell out of favour under Erik ten Hag before a public falling out with the Dutchman’s replacement Ruben Amorim.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, scoring four goals and providing four assists in his 17 appearances and his proposed deal with the La Liga champions will reportedly include a £26million option to make the move permanent in 12 months.

Paul Pogba opens up on Marcus Rashford situation

Pogba played together with Rashford 187 times at Manchester United (Image credit: PA Images)

Pogba, who was ranked at no.32 on FourFourTwo’s list of the best French players of all-time, left Manchester United in the summer of 2022 following an underwhelming second spell at the club after his then-world record £89million Old Trafford return in 2016. A falling out with manager Jose Mourinho played a key part in this parting of ways and the Frenchman was able to give his take on Rashford’s situation.

“That's crazy, but I'm happy for him because they [Manchester United] took his number,” Pogba told beIN Sports. “Manchester United are losing a great player. Unlucky for them.”

Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan in Janaury (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It's great for Barcelona to be honest. I'm not even talking about Manchester United, because they've bought a few new players and the new manager wants to do his thing I guess.

“It's not really his [Amorim's] fault. If he doesn't believe in someone. He needs to win. If he doesn't win they're going to sack him. But I’m happy for Marcus.”

Rashford’s current contract at Old Trafford runs for another three years, with Barcelona set to pay the 27-year-old’s £315,000-a-week wages in full during the 2025/26 season.

It quickly became clear that there did not appear to be a way back for Rashford this summer after he trained away from the rest of the Manchester United squad at Carrington in pre-season, alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

Pogba has recently signed for AS Monaco (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford also saw his squad number taken away from him, when new signing Matheus Cunha was handed the number 10 shirt, as Amorim sets about turning around the club’s fortunes following their worst-ever finish of the Premier League last season.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Pogba’s comments on the situation are fairly even-handed, showing loyalty to his former team-mate, while at the same time addressing Amorim’s need to retool the squad in his own image.