Basel rare case of stability and local identity

A large contingent of home-grown talent, prudence in the transfer market and boisterous local support makes them the sort of club which UEFA president Michel Platini, who is desperately trying to persuade European clubs to reign in their spending, would like to see more of.

FC Basel, conquerors of Manchester United in the group stage, pulled off another upset on Wednesday with their 1-0 win over four-times European champions Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Seven of the players who started the game are Swiss and four of those are young players who have passed through the club's much praised youth divisions.

They include goalkeeper Yann Sommer (23), who produced an outstanding performance to deny Bayern's forwards. Midfielders Granit Xhaka (19) and Fabian Frei (23) and winger Xherdan Shaqiri (20), one of Swiss football's brightest prospects.

Twenty-two-year substitute Valentin Stocker, who scored the late winner, is another who has passed through Basel's youth divisions.

The other Swiss team members, midfield strongman Benjamin Huggel and striking duo Alexander Frei and Marco Streller, are all players in their 30s who began their careers at the club and have returned for a swansong after playing abroad.

Foreign signings are used to plug the holes with Basel again shying away from big names.

Instead, the club is happy to be used as a springboard by young players looking for a starting point in Europe before moving to a bigger league.

Dominant at home, having won the Swiss league six times since 2002, Basel have long appreciated that they cannot compete with the clubs from the bigger European leagues, although they can give them a hard time.

"We know who we are and where we want to go," said club president Bernhard Heusler, after Basel were drawn against Bayern in December.

Heusler said that he is aware the club will eventually have to sell their best young players abroad such as the impish Shaqiri who, in a twist of fate, has already been signed by Bayern and will join the club in June.

ROLE MODEL

Basel's relative success could serve as a role model for other clubs in leagues outside the big five of England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, who try to over-reach themselves.

Salzburg, who have dominated the domestic scene in recent years, have gone down the opposite path since being taken over by the Red Bull drinks company in 2005.

The club have spent lavishly on foreign players, yet failed in their stated ambition of playing in the Champions League having repeatedly fallen in the qualifying rounds.

Fans were alienated when the colours were changed to Red Bull's trademark red and blue, so much so that a splinter group set up a new club who play in the original purple and white and have now reached the third division.

Basel, on the other hand, regularly pull in crowds of between 20,000 and 30,000 for a home match, no mean feat in a small country where soccer vies with alpine skiing and ice h