Battling Astana display delights Stoilov

Stanimir Stoilov praised Astana's battling qualities as they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Having lost their opening Group C match, the Kazakhstani champions were heading for another defeat as they twice trailed on home soil, only for Roger Canas to rescue them at the death.

"It was an interesting match," said coach Stoilov. "It was very important for us to get points against Galatasaray.

"I want to thank my players and the supporters. We have an inexperienced team in European competition, but we gave everything on the pitch.

"We may not be favourites to qualify from the group, but we will do our best. Our aim is to play good football, and we will continue to do this."