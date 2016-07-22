Bayern and Ancelotti respond to Munich attacks

Bayern Munich and coach Carlo Ancelotti responded to Friday's tragic events in the Bavarian capital, with the Italian describing the attack as "incomprehensible".

Police confirmed there are nine dead and at least 10 injured after a shooting at a Munich shopping centre.

Public transport in the city has been shut down as police continue to search for the culprits, with residents urged to avoid public places.

Bayern responded to the attack, tweeting: "Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected by the tragic events in Munich. Stay safe!"

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected by the tragic events in . Stay safe!July 22, 2016

Meanwhile, coach Ancelotti said: "Very sad... incomprehensible... my solidarity for the victims and families."

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected by the tragic events in . Stay safe!July 22, 2016

Bayern are scheduled to play a friendly in Landshut - 45 miles away from Munich - on Saturday, but there has been no mention if the game will be postponed or cancelled.