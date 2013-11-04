Bayern chief Hoeness set for March trial

The trial, which is expected to last four days, will get under way on March 10, 2014, after charges from the prosecutor's office were admitted.

Hoeness, who is reported to have alerted authorities to a Swiss bank account at the centre of the investigation, also claims that the account was a personal one.

The German champions have since responded to the developments by backing the president, stating that he will remain in his role despite the trial.

"The board is of the unanimous opinion that Uli Hoeness shall remain in his position even with a trial being set," Bayern said in a statement.

Hoeness, 61, scored 86 times in 239 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern and has served the Bavarian club as both general manager and deputy chairman.