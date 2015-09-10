Bayern a cut above the rest, says Coman

Kingsley Coman had no hesitation in swapping Juventus for Bayern Munich and claimed his new club are a "cut above the rest".

French winger Coman moved to the Allianz Arena on a two-year loan for a fee reaching €15million, with the Bundesliga champions having the option to make the move permanent for a further €21million.

Coman spent just one season in Serie A after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2014.

The 19-year-old is itching to get involved with Pep Guardiola's side and hopes to make his debut against Augsburg on Saturday.

"I saw when I arrived here what a great club this is. I feel very welcome and settled in," he said at a news conference on Thursday.

"Bayern is a club that plays the kind of football I like to play, and has already had a lot of success.

"I've already played for some big clubs in Europe, but for me Bayern is a cut above the rest.

"I'm physically ready to play. My medical was fine, so when the coach wants to pick me, I'll be ready.

"I am a player that can make a difference in every minute."