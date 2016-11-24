Bayern defender Boateng passed fit to face Leverkusen

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been passed fit to play Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

The Germany international had to be replaced with a thigh problem in the second half of Bayern's shock 3-2 Champions League defeat away to Rostov on Wednesday.

Boateng produced a poor performance prior to his injury which led to criticism from chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after the match over his recent form.

But he will have the chance to improve in Saturday's home game against Leverkusen after a scan and examinations from club medical staff revealed only muscle tightness.

"FC Bayern can count on Jerome Boateng for the match against Bayer Leverkusen this weekend," the club confirmed on Thursday.

Bayern are without a win in three matches across all competitions and trail RB Leipzig by three points at the top of the table.