Bayern deserved a win - Ancelotti rues missed opportunities

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti feels his side deserved more than a point from their Bundesliga clash with 10-man Bayer Leverkusen, which ended goalless.

The Bundesliga leaders - who face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final in their next outing - were unusually ineffective in front of goal, failing to capitalise on their numerical advantage after Tin Jedvaj was sent off in the 59th minute.

The draw leaves Bayern without a win in their last two away games, but Ancelotti was not disheartened by his side's failure to make the most of several gilt-edged chances as they remain eight points clear at the top of the table.

"The performance of the team was good. We played with great intensity, had many possibilities, but sometimes a tie happens," Ancelotti said.

"I think we deserved a win. We earned it, but Bayer Leverkusen fought superbly. We have to accept it."

Ancelotti also confirmed that, ahead of the trip to Madrid, Robert Lewandowski is making good progress on his return from injury, though Bayern will have to wait on news of knocks to both Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen boss Tayfun Korkut was delighted with his side's stoic defending, with the point having moved the hosts four points clear of the relegation play-off position.

"We knew we would suffer a lot. That we would not have much possession," he said.

"I am proud of the team and the way we have kept this point here.

"We did not allow [Bayern] so many chances. That was very important to us."