Bayern Munich president expects Boateng to stay

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness believes Jerome Boateng will stay with the Bundesliga champions for the 2018-19 season.

Boateng has been strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Hoeness said earlier this month that the chances of a deal happening were "50-50".

The Germany defender has told Bayern of his intention to leave but PSG have bolstered their defence with the signing of Thilo Kehrer from Schalke.

And Hoeness now believes Boateng will be with Bayern throughout their first campaign under new coach Niko Kovac, who has said he wants to keep the centre-back.

"If you want to hear my feelings tonight, I would say that he will stay in Munich," Hoeness told reporters after Bastian Schweinsteiger's testimonial on Tuesday.

Boateng played the second half of the game as Bayern ran out 4-0 winners against Schweinsteiger's MLS side Chicago Fire at the Allianz Arena.