Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg Preview: Dost attitude gives Hecking a dilemma

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking has slammed the recent behaviour of striker Bas Dost, telling him to improve his attitude or he will not be involved against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Areana on Tuesday.

Dost was left angry after being substituted during Wolfsburg's 1-0 vic CSKA Moscow in the Champions League and, according to Hecking, has behaving poorly at training ever since.

Despite Nicklas Bendtner starting the 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday, Dost went on to replace him and score both goals, but Hecking will not guarantee him a place against Bayern.

Pep Guardiola's men have 15 points from their five Bundesliga games so far and last season's runaway champions look imperious once again, but Hecking is happy to keep Dost guessing.

"I was pleased for the team that he scored twice, but the way he has been sauntering around here these past few days is egotism and we don't need that here," he was quoted as saying by Kicker.

"If somebody strolls around for three days as if somebody has taken his toy away then he's got to reconsider his attitude. I'm going to leave him alone for three days, just like he did with the team.

"Then we will be able to see whether it's a good idea [to start him] or not, whether we should talk about it or not or whether he goes public with his frustration. If he thinks that is the right way, then he's in the wrong place in Wolfsburg.''

Guardiola and Bayern will likely be content with the in-fighting seemingly plaguing Wolfsburg at the moment, as the reigning champions have looked their usual dominant selves so far in the league.

Five Bundesliga triumphs from as many games, plus a 3-0 win at Olympiacos in the Champions League, have Bayern looking familiarly commanding as their burgeoning rivalry with Wolfsburg prepares for its latest episode.

Although Bayern won the title at a canter last term, Wolfburg beat Bayern 4-1 at the end of the season and then enjoyed a penalties victory over the Bavarians in August's Super Cup.

But Guardiola is happy with his options and situation heading into Tuesday's clash, with young midfielder Joshua Kimmich putting himself in contention after enjoying a solid performance in his first Bundesliga start on Saturday.

"Every kid who plays football dreams of appearing in the Bundesliga one day," he said. "If you then do so for Bayern it's obviously massive and I'm really thrilled."

Bayern look set to remain without the unavailable Franck Ribery (ankle) and Arjen Robben (groin), with Mehdi Benatia and Holger Badstuber (both thigh) also still out.

Wolfsburg have doubts over Luiz Gustavo and Robin Knoche, but Veirinha (all knee) could be in line for a return.