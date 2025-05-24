Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart for a David vs Goliath clash in the final of the German Cup on Saturday 24 May, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart key information • Date: Saturday 24 May 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET • Venue: Olympiastadion, Berlin • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN+ / Sling (US) | DAZN (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arminia Bielefeld are aiming to pull of what would be one of the greatest underdog cup wins in recent history against Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final.

The third division side have gained promotion back to the 2. Bundesliga after a two year absence and are looking to add a first DFB-Pokal to their trophy haul this season. On route to the final they have beaten four Bundesliga teams, including last seasons winners Bayer Leverkusen.

Stuttgart are aiming to rescue what has been a underwhelming season after finishing second the campaign previous. Their ninth place finish is not enough for a second consecutive season of European football, meaning winning the cup on Saturday is their only route in.

Read on for all the details on how to watch the German Cup final online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch the German Cup final for free

The German Cup final is being televised by public broadcaster ZDF, so fans in Germany can watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart for free.

The match will air on the ZDF TV channel as well as online on the ZDF website.

Away from Germany right now? Coverage is geo-restricted but you can still get your usual coverage with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart from anywhere

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart on TV via Premier Sports.

Premier Sports holds exclusive live rights and will be the only place showing the German Cup final this weekend. You can watch on Premier Sports 2 on TV, or via the Premier Sports streaming platform,

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams globally

Where to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in the US? Fans in the US can Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in the final of the German Cup on ESPN+, the streaming platform of the US sports broadcasting giant, where plans start from $11.99 a month. The final will also be broadcast on ESPNU. Don't have cable? You can can stream ESPNU – and plenty more – with Sling.

You can catch the 2025 German Cup Final via Sling Orange ($23 for your first month) when combined with the Sports Extra add-on ($11 per month). This provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and a multitude of premium sports channels. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Can I watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in Canada? Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart is being shown on DAZN in Canada.