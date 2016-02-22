Bayern must be ruthless against 'clever' Juventus, says Muller

Thomas Muller has urged Bayern Munich to be at their clinical best when they face Juventus in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side came from behind to beat Darmstadt 3-1 to preserve their eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, with Muller scoring two superb close-range goals in the second half before Robert Lewandowski added a late third.

Muller was frustrated to see Bayern miss a number of chances earlier in Saturday's encounter and cautioned they must be more ruthless against the "clever" Serie A champions.

"It's going to be a difficult match," he told Bayern's official website. "Juve are clever, the stadium is superb. I'm looking forward to it.

"We failed to make best use out of our chances, which is what caused our problems. We have to deliver a different performance against Juventus.

"We didn't play so badly, we had quite a lot of chances, more than we had hoped for, but we didn't make the most of them. We turned the game round, which shows we're in good spirits."

Bayern head to Turin with a four-game unbeaten run against Juve, stretching back to November 2005.