Bayern 'threw the game away' against Barcelona - Boateng

Jerome Boateng claimed Bayern Munich "threw the game away" against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday, as he reflected on a tough night in the UEFA Champions League.

The Bayern central defender declared he was "angry" with how the Bavarian club finished their semi-final first leg in Spain, as Lionel Messi inspired Barca to a 3-0 win in the final 15 minutes.

Messi opened the scoring in the 77th minute and then left Boateng on the ground as he turned the Germany international inside out on his way to his second goal - a delightful chip over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer three minutes later.

The Argentina striker then teed up Neymar for Barca's third goal deep into stoppage time.

"We played well for 70 minutes. You didn't have the feeling it might go wrong at the back but then we've made a mistake," Boateng told Bayern's website after the match.

"Obviously I'm angry that we folded after that and threw the game away.

"We need team unity now. Our target must be to win in Munich."

Bayern experienced a similarly poor first leg in the Champions League quarter-finals, losing 3-1 at Porto before turning the tie around with a 6-1 triumph at home.